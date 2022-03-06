Energy Alert
Colder Start to the Week

March 7th, 2022
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (3/7)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The severe threat ended early this morning, and temperatures keep dropping behind the front. Highs today will be much lower than what we’ve had over the past week. Windy north winds keep pumping in colder air keeping temperatures down and wind chills on the cold side. Showers continue until lunch, and clouds never fully leave through Wednesday morning. A few more showers are possible late in the day Tuesday before chances rise a little Tuesday night. Sunshine returns for the middle of the week as highs get back near the 60s. It’ll be short-lived, though. A cold front brings a big temperature drop on Friday along with our next chance of precipitation. If it starts off as rain, it probably won’t stay that way for long. Don’t put away the snow boots just yet.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

