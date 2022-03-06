Storm system brings severe weather to region

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system caused the National Weather Service to issue a pair of tornado warnings Sunday afternoon for counties in Region 8.

A tornado warning was issued Sunday afternoon for Craighead and Lawrence counties.

The report of a tornado caused sirens in Jonesboro to go off.

No damage was reported in either Craighead or Lawrence counties due to the storm, authorities said Sunday.

A tornado watch was also issued Sunday afternoon for Mississippi, Dunklin, Greene, Poinsett, Pemiscot and Clay counties until 8 p.m., March 6.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for Craighead, Mississippi, Dunklin, Greene, Poinsett, Pemiscot, Clay County until 3/06 8:00PM. Stay with the Region 8 Storm TEAM for more information. #arwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/r7HpY8M7Mi — ʀʏᴀɴ ᴠᴀᴜɢʜᴀɴ (@ryanvaughan) March 6, 2022

The storm system was expected to move into the area as it lifts from the north, meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said.

“We will have to watch any storm that forms as that warm front lifts to the north and then again with the cold front moves through tonight,” Castleberry said.

A good portion of Region 8 is now under a MEDIUM risk for severe weather this afternoon and tonight. We will have to watch any storm that forms as the warm front lifts to the north and then again with the cold front moves through tonight. #ARWX #MOWX pic.twitter.com/zUZcMQITqg — Aaron Castleberry (@WXAaronJC) March 6, 2022

Castleberry also said there was a possibility of tornado watches being issued for the area, while meteorologist Zach Holder said there are a possibility of supercells.

We will likely see a Tornado Watch issued within the next hour or two for a good portion of Arkansas and much of Region 8. Make sure you have ways to get warnings this afternoon and tonight. #ARWX #MOWX pic.twitter.com/ZLA8Hl0iMN — Aaron Castleberry (@WXAaronJC) March 6, 2022

Supercells expected to start developing this afternoon. Tornado Watch will be needed and would cover pretty much all of Region 8. #arwx pic.twitter.com/Nz7zdlFCwo — Zach Holder (@ZachHolderWx) March 6, 2022

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said the severe weather threat ramps up later on Sunday and into Sunday evening.

Vaughan said the weather system could create some instability in the air today.

Vaughan said while storms should be scattered in nature, they will become more widespread later tonight with high winds as a main threat but tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Also, cooler weather is expected later this week.

“Stay weather aware through the day and tonight,” Vaughan said.

