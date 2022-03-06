Energy Alert
Storm system brings severe weather to region

A tornado watch was issued for the majority of Region 8 until 8 p.m., March 6.
A tornado watch was issued for the majority of Region 8 until 8 p.m., March 6.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A storm system caused the National Weather Service to issue a pair of tornado warnings Sunday afternoon for counties in Region 8.

A tornado warning was issued Sunday afternoon for Craighead and Lawrence counties.

The report of a tornado caused sirens in Jonesboro to go off.

No damage was reported in either Craighead or Lawrence counties due to the storm, authorities said Sunday.

A tornado watch was also issued Sunday afternoon for Mississippi, Dunklin, Greene, Poinsett, Pemiscot and Clay counties until 8 p.m., March 6.

The storm system was expected to move into the area as it lifts from the north, meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said.

“We will have to watch any storm that forms as that warm front lifts to the north and then again with the cold front moves through tonight,” Castleberry said.

Castleberry also said there was a possibility of tornado watches being issued for the area, while meteorologist Zach Holder said there are a possibility of supercells.

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan said the severe weather threat ramps up later on Sunday and into Sunday evening.

Vaughan said the weather system could create some instability in the air today.

Vaughan said while storms should be scattered in nature, they will become more widespread later tonight with high winds as a main threat but tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Also, cooler weather is expected later this week.

“Stay weather aware through the day and tonight,” Vaughan said.

One of the best ways to be aware of the weather is to follow the Region 8 StormTEAM:

  • Watch the latest forecasts on KAIT-TV at 4:30-7 a.m., Midday at 11 a.m., News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. on KAIT-ABC & KAIT-NBC. Newscasts are available over the air, on cable & satellite where available, on kait8.com, on the Region 8 News mobile app for smartphones and tablets (to install or update the news app search KAIT in your mobile marketplace).
  • OTT watch Region 8 News from any device by downloading the Region 8 News app, the Region 8 Weather app, the Region 8 News Roku channel, or on the Region 8 News on Amazon Firestick.

Follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:

FACEBOOK:

TWITTER:

