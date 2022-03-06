Council member, one other shot, one in custody in shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was in custody Sunday in connection with a shooting of two people including a Blytheville City Council member at a restaurant in Blytheville, according to Police Chief Ross Thompson.

Officers went to McAdoo’s Restaurant and Bar in the 200 block of East Main Street in Blytheville around 1 a.m., March 6.

Thompson said officers found Gene Cook, 49, of Blytheville shot at the restaurant and got a call from a nearby hospital about the second victim, Barbara McAdoo-Brothers, 68, of Blytheville.

Cook and McAdoo-Brothers were in serious condition Sunday and were taken to other hospitals for treatment, Thompson said.

McAdoo-Brothers is a co-owner of the restaurant and serves on the city council.

She was assaulted last September at the restaurant after an incident there.

At the time McAdoo-Brothers said a group of women and a man assaulted her.

She also said a group of women was dancing on stage with a band when she asked them to leave. When she did, one of the women splashed a drink in her face.

While leaving the building, one of the females reportedly held the glass door open and kicked it. That’s when McAdoo-Brothers told the officer she grabbed the woman by the hair and began pulling her out of the building.

At that point, McAdoo-Brothers said the group hit her in the face and she fell to the ground where they punched and kicked her, police said in an incident report.

The person’s name in the incident early Sunday was not released, pending formal charges but is expected to face two counts of battery-1st degree.

Police are still investigating but are working to determine a motive.

“The shooting was the result of an assault that broke out between patrons. We know at this time that only one shot was fired and neither Cook nor McAdoo were involved in the assault that led to the shooting,” Thompson said.

