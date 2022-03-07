Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arkansas drop below 400

The number of Arkansas residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus has dropped to levels not...
The number of Arkansas residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus has dropped to levels not seen since late November(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The number of Arkansas residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus has dropped to levels not seen since late November, when the omicron variant began to surge, according to the state health department.

The Arkansas Department of Health reported Saturday the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 41 to 371.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports this was the first time hospitalizations had dropped below 400 since Nov. 29.

Arkansas Center for Health Improvement CEO Joe Thompson told the newspaper that while COVID-19 is “still with us,” there are more tools and more people are protected now and more stringent public health measures like mask mandates are not needed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A storm cloud was seen Sunday between Walnut Ridge and Portia. A series of storms brought...
Storms bring reports of tornadoes, storm damage, possible injuries
A person was in custody Sunday in connection with a shooting at a restaurant in Blytheville,...
City councilmember, another shot
Severe weather tore through parts of Region 8 Sunday night, injuring at least five people.
Cleanup begins after storms damage Region 8
State police said Saturday that the bodies of 64-year-old James Turner, 62-year-old Amanda...
Couple, adult daughter dead, daughter’s husband arrested
Could the Byhalia Connection Pipeline project be revived?
Activists worry Byhalia pipeline project will be revived under new legislation

Latest News

On the second anniversary of Missouri’s first COVID-19 case, St. Louis city’s mask mandate has...
Mandate ends in St. Louis on anniversary of first Missouri case
Convoy groups led by American truckers have been making their way toward the nation's capitol...
Trucker convoy protesting COVID-19 measures stops in Maryland
The City of Cardwell has issued a boil water order.
Boil order issued following leak
It's the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in U.S. men and women combined, but regular...
Screening key to finding colon cancer, preventing death