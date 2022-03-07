Arkansas gas prices shoot up nearly 50 cents

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the fighting between Ukraine and Russia ramped up, Arkansas gas prices jumped nearly 50 cents. And analysts warn the “massive spikes” in prices will only get worse.

According to GasBuddy.com, average gasoline prices in the Natural State rose 48.4 cents a gallon in the last week to $3.69. That’s 59 cents more than motorists paid a month ago and $1.12 a gallon higher than last year.

The national average rose 46.5 cents per gallon in the last week to 4.06.

“There are few words to describe the unprecedented rise in gasoline prices over the last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50/gallon.”

He said California prices could be headed toward $5.50 a gallon with some stations charging more than $6.

“We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty,” De Haan said. “Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time, with little good news foreseen.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.