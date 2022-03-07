Energy Alert
Arkansas State men’s basketball exploring postseason options

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (KAIT) - Arkansas State men’s basketball fell in a heartbreaker Saturday night in Pensacola. But the campaign may not be over.

The Red Wolves are eligible for postseason play with an 18-11 record. Sun Belt teams have competed in the College Basketball Invitational in the past. CollegeInsider.com had the CIT in previous years, they’re debuting The Basketball Classic later this month

Logan Whaley asked Mike Balado about postseason prospects. “We briefly mentioned it,” Balado said Saturday. “We know that hopefully our season is not over. We have a couple invites, so I think it’s something that will be exciting. Cause now your next step is to think about what new challenge can you present yourself, and that’s a new challenge. And anything you can do to get better for next year. So yes, there have been discussions on it. And we’ll see. You know, there’s no set decision made yet. But we’ll talk over it the next 24 to 48 hours.”

