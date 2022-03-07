Energy Alert
Arkansas State WR Corey Rucker enters transfer portal

Rucker had over 80 yards receiving and 2 scores as the Red Wolves drop their fourth straight.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State football kicks off spring practice in 6 days. #7 is exploring other options.

Sophomore wide receiver Corey Rucker announced today that he’s entering the transfer portal. He led the Red Wolves in 2021 with 59 catches for 826 yards and 9 touchdowns. The Mississippi native earned All-Sun Belt 2nd Team and Freshman All-American honors. Rucker had four 100 yard receiving games over the last 2 seasons. It included a record-setting 310 yard, 4 TD performance in 2020 against ULM.

More than a few 2021 Red Wolves will suit up for different teams in 2022. A-State could possibly face Layne Hatcher and Jarius Reimonenq this fall.

Several new faces left Power 5 teams for the Red Wolves. Natural State natives Ja’Quez Cross and Blayne Toll are some of the arrivals. Butch Jones’ crew will kick off spring practice on Sunday.

Arkansas State Football Transfer Portal (2021-2022)

Departures

- QB Layne Hatcher (Texas State)

- DB Jarius Reimonenq (James Madison)

- K Blake Grupe (Notre Dame)

- DB Anthony Switzer (Utah State)

- DB Antonio Fletcher (Southern Illinois)

- S Detravion Green (UCA)

- DL Corbet Mims (Memphis)

Returning to Red Wolves

- RB Marcel Murray

Arrivals

- LB Jordan Carmouche (from Houston)

- LB King Mwikuta (from Alabama)

- DL Terion Sugick (from Vanderbilt)

- S Eddie Smith (from Illinois)

- RB Ja’Quez Cross (from Purdue - Crossett native)

- DL Blayne Toll (from Colorado - Hazen native)

In Portal

- OL Andre Harris Jr.

- WR Corey Rucker

