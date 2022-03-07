Cleanup begins after storms damage Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As the sun rises this morning, cleanup will begin after severe weather made its way through Region 8 Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Four people are reported injured after storms moved through Sharp County Sunday night.

According to Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts, four people have minor injures, after a tornado touched down around 8 Sunday evening.

Counts said a home near Bear Creek Road was destroyed, and several trees were blown over in the area.

Evening Shade Fire Department, Cave City Fire Department, and Sydney Fire Department responded.

Sharp County OEM, Sharp County Sheriff’s Department, and the Izard County Rescue Team also responded.

Sharp County Judge Gene Moore said emergency crews are headed to the Evening Shade area to check on people who might be injured.

Moore said crews are having trouble getting there due to trees being down and that the county’s road department and sheriff’s office are headed to the scene to help.

The Izard County Sheriff’s Office also said there are reports of outages in the Sage area Sunday evening. Deputies are still trying to get to the scene to determine if there are any injuries but are having trouble due to trees being down and the area being isolated.

As of 2:00 a.m., 2,853 Entergy Arkansas customers were being impacted by power outages.

Electric companies are working to restore power across Arkansas. (https://www.entergy.com/view-outages/)

The county being impacted most in Region 8 is Stone County with almost 600 customers being impacted.

Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell said a deputy spotted a funnel cloud around 8:15 p.m., March 6 on Highway 115 near Stokes. Bell said the deputy was looking at the southwest, back toward Ravenden Springs.

The sirens also went off in Pocahontas and Maynard Sunday evening, Bell said.

Bell also said two chicken houses on Highway 231, east of Highway 93, were destroyed in the severe weather. Power lines and trees were also reported down in the area. However, no injuries were reported as of yet.

Stone County OEM Director Glen Crymes said the storm went through the Fox and Timbo areas around 6:30 p.m., March 6. Crymes said there was no major reports of damage and no injuries were reported.

Deputies and firefighters went door-to-door Sunday evening to check on neighbors.

As deputies were able to get out into the area, more reports trickled in.

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office said around 7:45 p.m. Sunday that there were reports of barns, sheds and trees down in the county but no reports of houses damaged.

The storms also caused power outages throughout the area.

No damage was reported in either Craighead or Lawrence counties due to the storm, authorities said Sunday.

