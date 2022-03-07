Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

COVID-19 leads to loss of gray matter in brain, study shows

A study found that COVID-19 leads to loss of gray matter in the brain, particularly damaging...
A study found that COVID-19 leads to loss of gray matter in the brain, particularly damaging the areas relating to smell.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It appears that COVID-19 can cause the loss of gray matter in the brain.

A new study published Monday in Nature found that even mild COVID-19 infections can cause damage in the brain, particularly the area related to smell.

Scientists compared brain imaging from more than 400 people who had COVID-19 with nearly 400 people who were not infected.

Researchers found that that brains of those who had COVID-19 had a greater loss of gray matter and abnormalities in the brain tissue compared with those who were not infected.

The lead author of the study says he plans on doing brain images of participants in one or two years to see if the damage goes away.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A storm cloud was seen Sunday between Walnut Ridge and Portia. A series of storms brought...
Storms bring reports of tornadoes, storm damage, possible injuries
A person was in custody Sunday in connection with a shooting at a restaurant in Blytheville,...
City councilmember, another shot
Severe weather tore through parts of Region 8 Sunday night, injuring at least five people.
Cleanup begins after storms damage Region 8
State police said Saturday that the bodies of 64-year-old James Turner, 62-year-old Amanda...
Couple, adult daughter dead, daughter’s husband arrested
Detective Bill Brown with the Jonesboro Police Department's Crimes Against Children Task Force...
Man arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

A dad throws a child out of a second floor window to officers and firefighters, then jumps to...
Officers rescue baby from burning building in New Jersey
A car was damaged after a tree fell on it due to Sunday's storms.
Clean-up begins in Pope County following Sunday tornadoes
Loved ones say several people, including children, died in a suspected Russian airstrike March...
Crisis deepens, Ukraine accuses Moscow of ‘medieval’ tactics
Arkansas State WR enters transfer portal
RED WOLVES IN 90: Corey Rucker enters transfer portal, Baseball bats heating up
Seminoles advance to state finals
2022 3A State Tournament: Osceola boys advance to state finals