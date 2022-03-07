Rain showers this evening, chance of snow Friday

Energy Alert
March 8th, 2022
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (3/8)
By Aaron Castleberry
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
It was a gloomy day across the area and temperatures have only made it to the low 40s across the area. Rain has started to develop across the area and will be with us through the evening. It’ll stay light, but even a quarter of an inch of rain or less can impact your plans. Skies clear over the next few days as highs get into the 50s. Can’t even rule out a few 60s! Friday is the day many have been waiting for all winter. Sunshine turns to clouds as snow moves into Region 8. The temperature may fool you early in the day of Friday as we should top out around 50°, but will fall throughout the afternoon. We’ll have to watch for any changes or swings in the forecast but so far, so good for snow lovers. We’ll start to talk about amounts as we get closer. Don’t expect any snow to stick around long, skies clear quickly as the snow ends around midnight Saturday morning. After a very cold Saturday, we’re back in the 50s and 60s Sunday and Monday.

