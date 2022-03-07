Energy Alert
At least four injured in Sunday storms

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) - Four people are reported injured after storms moved through Sharp County Sunday night.

According to Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts, four people have minor injures, after a tornado touched down around 8 Sunday evening.

Counts said a home near Bear Creek Road was destroyed, and several trees were blown over in the area.

Evening Shade Fire Department, Cave City Fire Department, and Sydney Fire Department responded.

Sharp County OEM, Sharp County Sheriff’s Department, and the Izard County Rescue Team also responded.

Region 8 News will have more updates as they are available.

