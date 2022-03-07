Luka Naglic finishes tied for 2nd at Desert Mountain Collegiate

A final round 1-over par 73 secured a tie for second place individual finish for Arkansas State men’s golfer Luka Naglic as the Red Wolves concluded play at the Desert Mountain Collegiate played on the Outlaw Course at Desert Mountain Golf Club.

Totaling 1-under par 215 for the event, Naglic was among five players one stroke behind the individual medalist. Naglic secures his eighth career top-five finish and second this season. Naglic finished off a second round 73 and followed with another 1-over par round to add to his opening round 3-under par 69.

A-State finished eighth among the 16 teams at 22-over par 886, one stroke behind UTEP and Southern Illinois for sixth. Host Michigan turned in a 4-under par round Sunday to claim the team title at 9-over par 873 with UAB and Little Rock tied for second at 13-over par 877.

Playing as an individual, Lucas Cena tied for 13th at 3-over par 219 shooting an even-par 72 Sunday. Sunday. Christofer Rahm had the low round of the day among the six Red Wolves participants turning in a 2-under par 70 to close out a tie for 25th overall. Felix Krammer joined Rahm in 25th while Devyn Pappas (T57) and Jack Madden (T64) also wrapped up tournament play.

A-State heads to Houston for the All-American Intercollegiate March 21-22 at the Golf Club of Houston. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (@astatemensgolf).

Desert Mountain Collegiate

Final Results

8 Arkansas State 280-311-295=886 (+22)

T2 Luka Naglic 69-73-73=215 (-1)

T13 Lucas Cena 72-75-72=219 (+3)

T25 Christofer Rahm 71-82-70=223 (+7)

T25 Felix Krammer 68-76-79=223 (+7)

T57 Devyn Pappas 75-81-74=230 (+14)

T64 Jack Madden 72-81-78=231 (+15)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.