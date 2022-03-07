Energy Alert
Man arrested on child porn charges

Detective Bill Brown with the Jonesboro Police Department's Crimes Against Children Task Force...
Detective Bill Brown with the Jonesboro Police Department's Crimes Against Children Task Force (left) and officers with the Street Crimes Unit arrested 32-year-old Josh Tippitt (center) on suspicion of child pornography.(Jonesboro Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is free on a $25,000 bond following his arrest for child pornography.

According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers arrested 32-year-old Josh Tippitt on Thursday, March 3, on suspicion of computer child pornography and possession of a controlled substance.

The arrest stems from a Jan. 6 cybertip from Arkansas State Police concerning an email address that had sent 19 videos of young girls, ranging in age from 6 to 13 years old, performing various sexual acts with men, JPD stated.

Detective Bill Brown with JPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force obtained and sent a search warrant to Google which reportedly identified the email account as belonging to Tippitt.

Tippitt appeared in court for a probable cause hearing and was released from the Craighead County Detention Center after posting bond.

