Man arrested on child porn charges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is free on a $25,000 bond following his arrest for child pornography.

According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers arrested 32-year-old Josh Tippitt on Thursday, March 3, on suspicion of computer child pornography and possession of a controlled substance.

The arrest stems from a Jan. 6 cybertip from Arkansas State Police concerning an email address that had sent 19 videos of young girls, ranging in age from 6 to 13 years old, performing various sexual acts with men, JPD stated.

Detective Bill Brown with JPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force obtained and sent a search warrant to Google which reportedly identified the email account as belonging to Tippitt.

Tippitt appeared in court for a probable cause hearing and was released from the Craighead County Detention Center after posting bond.

