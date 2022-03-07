Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man gets 3 years in prison for buying $57,000 Pokémon card with COVID relief loan

Vinath Oudomsine agreed to forfeit his collectable Pokemon trading card as part of his sentence.
Vinath Oudomsine agreed to forfeit his collectable Pokemon trading card as part of his sentence.(Business Wire/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for illegally obtaining a coronavirus relief loan and using more than $57,000 of it to buy a Pokémon card.

Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes said Monday that Vinath Oudomsine of Dublin, Georgia, agreed to forfeit the collectable “Charizard” trading card as part of his sentence.

The 31-year-old man pleaded guilty in October to a single count of wire fraud.

Prosecutors said Oudomsine submitted false information to the U.S. Small Business Administration last year while applying for a COVID-19 relief loan. They say he received an $85,000 loan, and spent more than half of it on the Pokémon trading card.

Oudomsine was also fined $10,000, ordered to pay restitution of $85,000, and ordered to serve three years of supervised release after completion of his three-year prison term.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather tore through parts of Region 8 Sunday night, injuring at least five people.
Cleanup begins after storms damage Region 8
Detective Bill Brown with the Jonesboro Police Department's Crimes Against Children Task Force...
Man arrested on child porn charges
A storm cloud was seen Sunday between Walnut Ridge and Portia. A series of storms brought...
Storms bring reports of tornadoes, storm damage, possible injuries
Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said one person was injured in the shooting and they have...
One injured in shooting on Interstate 55
A person was in custody Sunday in connection with a shooting at a restaurant in Blytheville,...
City councilmember, another shot

Latest News

Analysts say the crisis in Ukraine is fueling the latest price hike.
US gas prices reach all-time record high
A Ukrainian volunteer Oleksandr Osetynskyi, 44, holds a Ukrainian flag and directs refugees...
People flee embattled Ukrainian cities along safe corridors
Officers found the deceased baby, who appeared to be full term, on the side of the road. They...
Newborn found dead on side of road in Memphis
At a surprise party, Christine Gilbert tried on wedding dresses and laughed and cried with her...
Single woman picks out wedding dress with mom dying of cancer
A single woman planned a wedding dress party, so her mom with cancer could help her pick a...
Daughter has wedding dress party for mom with cancer