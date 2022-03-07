March 7: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

The severe threat ended early this morning, and temperatures keep dropping behind the front. Highs today will be much lower than what we’ve had over the past week.

Windy north winds keep pumping in colder air keeping temperatures down and wind chills on the cold side. Showers continue until lunch, and clouds never fully leave through Wednesday morning.

A few more showers are possible late in the day Tuesday before chances rise a little Tuesday night.

Sunshine returns for the middle of the week as highs get back near the 60s. It’ll be short-lived, though. A cold front brings a big temperature drop on Friday along with our next chance of precipitation.

If it starts off as rain, it probably won’t stay that way for long. Don’t put away the snow boots just yet.

News Headlines

As the sun rises this morning, cleanup will begin after severe weather made its way through Region 8 Sunday night and early Monday morning. Chase Gage is live in Sharp County with updates all morning long.

Emergency crews, first responders and community members were out late Sunday night in Pope County following a harrowing day of early spring storms that dropped tornadoes.

How to talk to your kids about the events in Ukraine.

We will tell you how to legally bet on sports in Arkansas.

Mobile sports betting in Arkansas became officially legal on March 4th.

