Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Missouri homeowners may apply for pandemic mortgage assistance

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Assistance for Housing Relief is offering a new program for homeowners who need financial assistance when it comes to paying their mortgage.

The state of Missouri received $138 million.

Director of Housing and Financial Programs with Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri Dee Maples is assisting those applying. She said to be eligible you have to be impacted by COVID-19 and meet an income requirement.

“So the homeowner needs to be able to prove that they were affected by their income,” said Maples. “Either they’ve lost hours at work or they have lost their job, or they’ve taken on a family member an extra family member to take care of them or childcare.”

Maples said the online application process can be lengthy so to have your documents ready, which include a photo ID, income documents for borrowers listed on the loan, mortgage statement, proof of ownership of the property, and proof of hardship.

“The program can pay up to $50,000 to reinstate someone’s loan that’s delinquent,” said Maples. “That also includes their first mortgage, their second mortgage, their escrow, which is taxes and homeowners insurance.”

For more information on how to apply, you can click here.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detective Bill Brown with the Jonesboro Police Department's Crimes Against Children Task Force...
Man arrested on child porn charges
Severe weather tore through parts of Region 8 Sunday night, injuring at least five people.
Cleanup begins after storms damage Region 8
Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said one person was injured in the shooting and they have...
One injured in shooting on Interstate 55
A storm cloud was seen Sunday between Walnut Ridge and Portia. A series of storms brought...
Storms bring reports of tornadoes, storm damage, possible injuries
A woman arrested last year on five counts of raping a child was sentenced Monday to four years...
Woman sentenced for sexually assaulting a child

Latest News

Amid the constant onslaught of Russian attacks, Ukrainian civilians are fleeing for their lives...
Ukraine civilians killed; refugees top 2 million
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law legislation Tuesday giving one-time payments to...
Arkansas governor signs police payments bill as session ends
A Blytheville man died Monday night when his car ran off the road and went airborne.
Man killed, woman injured in crash
A study found that concussions may increase the risk of mental health issues in kids.
Concussions may increase risk of mental health issues in kids, study finds
Five people are behind bars after police say they stripped nearly $500,000 worth of metal off a...
5 accused of ripping off factory’s $500k metal roof