TBI: Endangered Child Alert canceled, 6 Shelby County siblings found safe

Anarielle Johnson, 10; Cayden Parks, 8; Jayden Parks, 8; Cordarius Johnson, 6; Cormarion Parks,...
Anarielle Johnson, 10; Cayden Parks, 8; Jayden Parks, 8; Cordarius Johnson, 6; Cormarion Parks, 5; Chase Johnson, 4.(TBI)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for six Shelby County children Monday on behalf of the Bartlett Police Department.

The alert is now canceled.

TBI says siblings Anarielle Johnson, Cayden Parks, Jayden Parks, Cordarius Johnson, Cormarion Parks and Chase Johnson were found safe around 10:20 a.m.

In TBI’s original report, the Johnson Park children were last seen at their residence in Bartlett Sunday around 2:30 p.m.

TBI did not confirm where the children were found or what happened to lead to the alert.

