Thayer boys basketball advances to MSHSAA Final Four

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KAIT) - Hot Springs is the goal for all Natural State high school hoopers. Springfield is the target if you play in the Show Me State.

Gaige Pitts hit a three-pointer in the final seconds Saturday, Thayer boys basketball beat Stafford 55-52 in the Class 3 State Quarterfinals. The Bobcats advance to the MSHSAA Final Four for the first time since 2014. Matt Pitts’ Bobcats are 28-1 this season. They captured the Lyon College Tournament title in December, their last loss was in January. THS takes a 16 game winning streak to Springfield.

Thayer will face Lafayette County in the state semifinals. Tipoff is Thursday at 6:00pm at JQH Arena.

