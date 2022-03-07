Energy Alert
Thayer boys basketball advances to MSHSAA Final Four

The Bobcats have had recent state success in football and boys basketball.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KAIT) - Hot Springs is the goal for all Natural State high school hoopers. Springfield is the target if you play in the Show Me State.

Gaige Pitts hit a three-pointer in the final seconds Saturday, Thayer boys basketball beat Stafford 55-52 in the Class 3 State Quarterfinals. The Bobcats advance to the MSHSAA Final Four for the first time since 2014. Matt Pitts’ Bobcats are 28-1 this season. They captured the Lyon College Tournament title in December, their last loss was in January. THS takes a 16 game winning streak to Springfield.

Thayer will face Lafayette County in the state semifinals. Tipoff is Thursday at 6:00pm at JQH Arena.

