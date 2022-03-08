Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

5 accused of ripping off factory’s $500k metal roof

Five people are behind bars after police say they stripped nearly $500,000 worth of metal off a...
Five people are behind bars after police say they stripped nearly $500,000 worth of metal off a business’s roof.(Trumann Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Five people face theft charges after police say they stripped nearly $500,000 worth of metal off a business’s roof.

According to a news release from the Trumann Police Department, the suspects are accused of stealing $470,542.72 worth of metal from the roof of TruCab on Melton Avenue.

Police said they peeled off the metal flashing to sell.

On March 3, officers arrested the following people:

James Williams:

  • Commercial burglary
  • Theft of $25,000 or more
  • Criminal mischief
  • Theft by receiving-scrap metal
  • $100,000 bond

Carl Holt

  • Commercial burglary
  • Theft of $25,000 or more
  • Criminal mischief
  • Theft by receiving-scrap metal
  • $100,000 bond

Jennie Hill

  • Theft by receiving-scrap metal
  • $15,000 bond

Jammy Rhodes

  • Theft by receiving-scrap metal
  • $15,000 bond

Charles Estes

  • Theft by receiving-scrap metal
  • $15,000 bond

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detective Bill Brown with the Jonesboro Police Department's Crimes Against Children Task Force...
Man arrested on child porn charges
Severe weather tore through parts of Region 8 Sunday night, injuring at least five people.
Cleanup begins after storms damage Region 8
Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said one person was injured in the shooting and they have...
One injured in shooting on Interstate 55
A storm cloud was seen Sunday between Walnut Ridge and Portia. A series of storms brought...
Storms bring reports of tornadoes, storm damage, possible injuries
A woman arrested last year on five counts of raping a child was sentenced Monday to four years...
Woman sentenced for sexually assaulting a child

Latest News

Amid the constant onslaught of Russian attacks, Ukrainian civilians are fleeing for their lives...
Ukraine civilians killed; refugees top 2 million
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law legislation Tuesday giving one-time payments to...
Arkansas governor signs police payments bill as session ends
A Blytheville man died Monday night when his car ran off the road and went airborne.
Man killed, woman injured in crash
A study found that concussions may increase the risk of mental health issues in kids.
Concussions may increase risk of mental health issues in kids, study finds