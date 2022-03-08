Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas governor signs police payments bill as session ends

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law legislation Tuesday giving one-time payments to...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law legislation Tuesday giving one-time payments to law enforcement officers and raising state troopers’ pay as lawmakers wrapped up this year’s session.(Gov. Asa Hutchinson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law legislation Tuesday giving one-time payments to law enforcement officers and raising state troopers’ pay as lawmakers wrapped up this year’s session.

Hutchinson signed legislation that sets aside $50 million to give $5,000 one-time payments to city and county law enforcement officers, as well as state parole and probation officers. The legislation also will grant $2,000 one-time payments to state troopers.

The Republican governor also signed separate legislation raising the starting salary for state troopers.

Hutchinson signed the bills shortly after lawmakers gave final approval to the state’s $6 billion budget for the coming year and recessed this year’s session. Lawmakers plan to reconvene next week to formally adjourn the session.

The proposed budget increases state spending by nearly 3%, slightly less than the 3.3% increase Hutchinson proposed earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Detective Bill Brown with the Jonesboro Police Department's Crimes Against Children Task Force...
Man arrested on child porn charges
Severe weather tore through parts of Region 8 Sunday night, injuring at least five people.
Cleanup begins after storms damage Region 8
Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said one person was injured in the shooting and they have...
One injured in shooting on Interstate 55
A storm cloud was seen Sunday between Walnut Ridge and Portia. A series of storms brought...
Storms bring reports of tornadoes, storm damage, possible injuries
A woman arrested last year on five counts of raping a child was sentenced Monday to four years...
Woman sentenced for sexually assaulting a child

Latest News

A federal lawsuit was filed Monday challenging Arkansas’ new U.S. House district lines,...
Lawsuit challenges Arkansas congressional redistricting plan
Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson allowed the plan to become law last October without his...
Lawsuit challenges Arkansas congressional redistricting plan
Arkansas lawmakers gave initial approval Monday to a $6 billion state budget for the coming...
Arkansas lawmakers give first OK to state’s $6B budget bill
Arkansas lawmakers approved setting aside in $1 million in state funds Thursday for private...
Arkansas lawmakers OK $1M for pregnancy resource centers