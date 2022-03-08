Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A Better Region 8: Feeding children in need

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Right here in the breadbasket of the world, one in four children don’t have enough to eat.

If you put pen to paper, that’s over 25,000 children right here in Region 8 who don’t know whether or not they will have food to eat when they go home from school for the weekend.

This year, we are again teaming up with our friends at Greenway Equipment and country music star Jason Aldean to feed those children in need.

Jason is upping the ante this year by raffling off TWO of his John Deere Gator ATVs in hopes of helping area food banks fill backpacks and children’s tummies.

Aldean used these Gators on his farm in Tennessee.

For just $10, you can enter for a chance to win Jason’s John Deere Gators.

Ten dollars will pay for about 40 meals.

You can enter as many times as you’d like, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Backpacks for Kids program in Central Arkansas, Northeast Arkansas, and Southeast Missouri.

Go to gogreenway.com or kait8.com to enter.

The Gator giveaway will be on Friday, Mar. 11.

Enter for a chance to win two amazing all-terrain vehicles and help our fellow neighbors in the process.

It’ll make this a Better Region 8.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A storm cloud was seen Sunday between Walnut Ridge and Portia. A series of storms brought...
Storms bring reports of tornadoes, storm damage, possible injuries
A person was in custody Sunday in connection with a shooting at a restaurant in Blytheville,...
City councilmember, another shot
Severe weather tore through parts of Region 8 Sunday night, injuring at least five people.
Cleanup begins after storms damage Region 8
Detective Bill Brown with the Jonesboro Police Department's Crimes Against Children Task Force...
Man arrested on child porn charges
Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said one person was injured in the shooting and they have...
One injured in shooting on Interstate 55

Latest News

Lady Panthers advance to state finals
2022 1A State Tournament: Norfork girls advance to state finals
Pirates fall in state semifinals
2022 1A State Basketball Tournament: Calico Rock boys fall to Bradley in semis
Lady Greyhounds fall in state semifinals
2022 2A State Tournament: Salem girls fall to Bigelow in semifinals
Chickasaws advance to state finals
2022 4A State Tournament: Blytheville boys advance to state finals
Mississippi County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting on Interstate 55
Mississippi County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting on Interstate 55