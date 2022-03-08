A Better Region 8: Feeding children in need

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Right here in the breadbasket of the world, one in four children don’t have enough to eat.

If you put pen to paper, that’s over 25,000 children right here in Region 8 who don’t know whether or not they will have food to eat when they go home from school for the weekend.

This year, we are again teaming up with our friends at Greenway Equipment and country music star Jason Aldean to feed those children in need.

Jason is upping the ante this year by raffling off TWO of his John Deere Gator ATVs in hopes of helping area food banks fill backpacks and children’s tummies.

Aldean used these Gators on his farm in Tennessee.

For just $10, you can enter for a chance to win Jason’s John Deere Gators.

Ten dollars will pay for about 40 meals.

You can enter as many times as you’d like, with 100% of the proceeds going to the Backpacks for Kids program in Central Arkansas, Northeast Arkansas, and Southeast Missouri.

Go to gogreenway.com or kait8.com to enter.

The Gator giveaway will be on Friday, Mar. 11.

Enter for a chance to win two amazing all-terrain vehicles and help our fellow neighbors in the process.

It’ll make this a Better Region 8.

