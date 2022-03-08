Clean-up begins in Pope County following Sunday tornadoes

POPE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Emergency crews, first responders, and community members were out late Sunday night in Pope County following an evening of severe storms that produced tornadoes, according to content partner KARK.

In Martin Township, two people were hurt after storms blew a tree onto a car with a teen driver inside.

While the teen was not injured, Pope County Judge Ben Cross told KARK that two other people were.

Volunteer members of the Martin Township Fire Department faced the task of helping themselves before helping others after the tornado knocked over a trailer, tore the doors off, and damaged the roof of the fire station.

Among the damage at the station was an American flag that was torn off its pole in the storm. The volunteers found the Stars and Stripes in the wreckage and said they plan on retiring it after the storms die down.

#WATCH: A tornado tore this American flag off its pole at the Martin Township Fire Dept. 🇺🇸



More than 1,000 people in Pope County were without power Sunday evening due to the storms, according to KARK.

