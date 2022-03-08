Firefighter saves puppies from burning house

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Early Friday morning, the Trumann Fire Department responded to a house fire where Lieutenant Donald Chaudoin was a hero to a could furry friends.

The emergency caller said that she could hear something in the home off Highway 69 in Trumann and begged crews to hurry.

When they arrived at the scene, the flames were strong, with Chaudoin describing it as “a dangerous fire”.

As he entered the house to conduct his first search, Chaudoin came across a dog hiding under a bed.

“When I reached up under the bed, I could feel what appeared to be something because it moved on me,” he said. “I was able to grab hold of it and lift the bed up enough to pull the animal out which ended up being the female dog.”

Chaudoin then heard something else in the bedroom, so he ran back inside and found a group of nine puppies. He then knew he had to improvise.

“I then broke the window and yelled for one of my co-workers to come grab them as I would pass them out,” Chaudoin said. “I then just went back and forth grabbing a puppy and sending him out the window.”

He was able to save all nine puppies that were trapped in the house, all while assisting with putting out the flames.

“When we can do something out of the ordinary such as rescue a dog, or a cat, or a person it just makes that job ten times better,” Chaudoin said.

Unfortunately, there was another dog in the house that crews were not able to save after performing K9 CPR.

The puppies that were saved are up for adoption. If you are interested in adopting, you can contact the puppies’ owner Amy Jackson on Facebook.

