Jonesboro students learn about Russian invasion

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Students are putting the books down and learning about history that is happening right now, such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Current events can sometimes be difficult to follow, especially for teenagers.

That’s why Jon Newman is making sure his students stay in the know.

Newman has taught at the Jonesboro High School for 12 years, and he currently teaches Advanced Placement History and Advanced Placement Government

As soon as Russia invaded Ukraine, the questions started rolling in from students.

“It feels really good to have somebody there that knows and I can be like yea, I trust that,” said student Anna Parker.

Another student of Newman’s, Webb Storer, said it’s all they ever talk about.

“We’ve talked about it in gov, I’ve asked Mr. Newman a couple of questions. Pretty much every day about what is going on,” Webb said.

Sometimes, real-life situations sometimes become a part of Newman’s curriculum.

“When they start coming in and asking questions about it and it registers to them that this event, that’s definitely something that we pick up for us that we need to cover it,” he said.

“I can be like, ‘Mr. Newman, what is this?’ And he can be like, ‘Sanctions.’ I will be like, “What is this?” And he breaks it down to something much simpler,” said student Cydney Parker.

Students in his class talk about how important it is to be living through a period that will go down in future history books.

“All of these things, we’ll learn about in 10 or 20 years. It’s definitely interesting to know that this is something that is happening right now and not something that happened 100 years ago,” said Storer.

Newman said they usually talk about the Cold War and World War Two during this semester, so the invasion works into their usual conversations.

“That means that during the course of the lives of the students that I am currently teaching, Russian appeasement has kind of been taking place in the same way it was with Japan and Hitler going into World War II,” he said.

