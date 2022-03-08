Lack of mental health facilities in Arkansas a continuing problem in the courts system

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - There is only one mental health facility across the state of Arkansas to house criminals deemed unfit to stand trial. It leaves a limited number of beds and patients waiting up to several months to be transported to the Arkansas State Hospital in Little Rock.

The way to eliminate longstanding problems in the system for treating mentally ill people who have been charged with a crime is to make significant facility expansions, experts agree. Just last week, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson approved $75 million for a 498-bed expansion to the Calico Rock prison, which law enforcement officials say is needed to relieve county jails. It also doesn’t address the lack of mental health facilities.

“All over the country with someone that’s incarcerated with a mental illness where they’ve been ordered to a facility but theirs just no beds for them to go to,” said Dr. Buster Lackey with the Arkansas Division of National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Lackey says they received calls every single day on the matter, noting that in several states, like Colorado and Arizona, it has led to lawsuits when someone is unable to be transported to a mental facility. While they wait, they receive no treatment.

”There’s just not enough bed space for that type of service and jails are not equipped with the psychiatric and psychological staff,” said Dr. Lackey. “The governor has made progress with the four crisis stabilization units across the state, but it doesn’t address this when patients need long-term assistance.

”We can’t address those situations here, we’re not equipped to do that,” said Chief Deputy Roy Martin with Boone County. “We’re mainly here to incarcerate people, and a lot of people in here have disorders that stem from substance abuse.“

”If they were in a long-term care facility you know they’re taken care of,” said Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy. “They’re fed, they’re sheltered and their meds are regulated.”

The solution is simple, expansion. However, funding is more difficult.

”If they would have more funding and more beds for people with mental issues, no doubt we need more beds at our state penitentiaries, the counties are full,” said Chief Graddy.

”Either increase the beds at Arkansas State hospital (ASH) or let’s look at creating a facility like ASH,” said Dr. Lackey.

There have not been any plans announced to expand ASH or build a facility like it.

