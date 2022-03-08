Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Lawsuit challenges Arkansas congressional redistricting plan

Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson allowed the plan to become law last October without his...
Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson allowed the plan to become law last October without his signature.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A federal lawsuit has been filed challenging Arkansas’ new U.S House district lines over claims it violates Black voters’ rights and weakens their influence.

The lawsuit was filed Monday, Mar. 7, by six residents, including two Democratic state lawmakers.

The suit says the plan approved by the majority-Republican Legislature last year violates the Constitution and the federal Voting Rights Act by moving 23,000 predominantly Black voters out of the 2nd District in central Arkansas.

Those voters were split between the state’s 1st and 4th congressional districts.

Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson allowed the plan to become law last October without his signature.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A storm cloud was seen Sunday between Walnut Ridge and Portia. A series of storms brought...
Storms bring reports of tornadoes, storm damage, possible injuries
A person was in custody Sunday in connection with a shooting at a restaurant in Blytheville,...
City councilmember, another shot
Severe weather tore through parts of Region 8 Sunday night, injuring at least five people.
Cleanup begins after storms damage Region 8
Detective Bill Brown with the Jonesboro Police Department's Crimes Against Children Task Force...
Man arrested on child porn charges
Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said one person was injured in the shooting and they have...
One injured in shooting on Interstate 55

Latest News

Lady Panthers advance to state finals
2022 1A State Tournament: Norfork girls advance to state finals
Pirates fall in state semifinals
2022 1A State Basketball Tournament: Calico Rock boys fall to Bradley in semis
Lady Greyhounds fall in state semifinals
2022 2A State Tournament: Salem girls fall to Bigelow in semifinals
Chickasaws advance to state finals
2022 4A State Tournament: Blytheville boys advance to state finals
Mississippi County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting on Interstate 55
Mississippi County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting on Interstate 55