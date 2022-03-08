Man killed, woman injured in crash

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Blytheville man died Monday night when his car ran off the road and went airborne.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the crash happened at 9:15 p.m. on Interstate 44 in Crawford County, just east of Rolla.

James D. Wiening, 50, was westbound when his 2019 Buick Encore traveled off the left side of the road, striking the cable barrier.

According to the preliminary crash report, the car then hit a sign and the crossover before it went airborne, landing in the median.

Crawford County Assistant Coroner Nikki Bussell pronounced him dead at the scene at 9:41 p.m.

His passenger, 68-year-old Kathleen S. Miller of Harrison, suffered serious injuries and was flown to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.

