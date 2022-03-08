March 8: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Clouds will linger today across Region 8 with lows dropping into the 30s in most spots.

Highs will still be cool on Tuesday, with a few showers late.

Yes, there is a CHANCE of snow by Friday

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Jonesboro students learn about Russian invasion.

Bentonville family hopes for Ukrainian friends’ safety.

Attorneys pursue class action lawsuits against Family Dollar in multiple states.

Chase Gage has a live report on a program that involves Region 8 high school students and NASA.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.