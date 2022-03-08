Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

March 8: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Clouds will linger today across Region 8 with lows dropping into the 30s in most spots.

Highs will still be cool on Tuesday, with a few showers late.

Yes, there is a CHANCE of snow by Friday

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Jonesboro students learn about Russian invasion.

Bentonville family hopes for Ukrainian friends’ safety.

Attorneys pursue class action lawsuits against Family Dollar in multiple states.

Chase Gage has a live report on a program that involves Region 8 high school students and NASA.

Adam Jones will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather tore through parts of Region 8 Sunday night, injuring at least five people.
Cleanup begins after storms damage Region 8
Detective Bill Brown with the Jonesboro Police Department's Crimes Against Children Task Force...
Man arrested on child porn charges
A storm cloud was seen Sunday between Walnut Ridge and Portia. A series of storms brought...
Storms bring reports of tornadoes, storm damage, possible injuries
Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said one person was injured in the shooting and they have...
One injured in shooting on Interstate 55
A person was in custody Sunday in connection with a shooting at a restaurant in Blytheville,...
City councilmember, another shot

Latest News

Missouri's statewide tornado drill will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8.
Mo. statewide tornado drill this morning
The Missouri statewide tornado drill will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8.
Mo. statewide tornado drill this morning
Lady Panthers advance to state finals
2022 1A State Tournament: Norfork girls advance to state finals
Pirates fall in state semifinals
2022 1A State Basketball Tournament: Calico Rock boys fall to Bradley in semis