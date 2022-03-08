Energy Alert
Mo. statewide tornado drill this morning

The Missouri statewide tornado drill will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 8.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - A statewide tornado drill will be held Tuesday morning, March 8.

Outdoor sirens across Missouri will go off at 10 a.m.

The drill is part of Missouri’s Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

Get alerts before severe weather, or a tornado hits, with the KFVS First Alert Weather app.

You should also check the settings on your phone to make sure everything comes through.

“You can also turn on the government alerts, so you would get alerts relating to severe weather, the Amber Alerts, we receive on those,” said Darren White, emergency management planner. “So you can get alerts and stay up-to-date on storms.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

