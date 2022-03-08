LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism awarded more than $3.6 million in Outdoor Recreation Grants awarded to projects within 25 counties across the state on Friday, Mar. 4.

The grants are divided into two categories: Matching Grants and Facilities for Underdeveloped Neighborhoods (FUN) Park Grants.

The Outdoor Recreation Grants Program has provided $47.2 million in matching grants since 1988 and nearly $11 million in FUN Park Grants since 1991.

“There’s no question that these grants to Arkansas cities and counties have been impactful and led to increased access to outdoor recreation and improved quality of life for our state’s residents,” said Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst.

Officials said in a press release Monday, Mar. 7, that during the pandemic, resources like these have become more important than ever.

“Whether tournament-caliber ballfields on the edge of town, playgrounds and basketball courts tucked away in unique neighborhoods, or tiny downtown pocket parks providing a little rest and shade to workers and errand-runners, local parks allow folks to reacquaint themselves with their neighbors and the things they love about their hometown,” said Outdoor Recreation Grants Program Director Matt McNair.

Several of the recipients for the 2022 Matching Grant include cities in Northeast Arkansas:

Bald Knob (White County) - $130,000.00 to develop two picnic shelters with tables, install a new play structure with impact surfacing and improve accessibility at Collision Park and install field lighting at Bald Knob Sports Complex.

Batesville (Independence County) - $146,004.00 to install a pedestrian bridge and improve access at Riverside Park, and install a new play structure at Kennedy Park.

Brookland (Craighead County) - $225,000.00 to develop two new parks (Smith Street and East Ridge Parks) with pavilions, park amenities, play areas, walking trails, basketball facilities, and access.

Cave City (Sharp County) - $75,834.13 to construct a new playground with accessibility and fencing at Cave City Park.

Mountain View (Stone County) - $90,000.00 to repair and refurbish the existing city pool and improve playground safety and access at Stone County Recreational Complex.

Rose Bud (White County) - $48,000.00 to construct restroom facility, stage area, and improve access at Rose Bud City Park.

Searcy (White County) - $55,000.00 to develop access, fencing and improve site condition at Riverside Park; improve access at Searcy Sports Complex; and replace old play equipment and impact surfacing at Yancey Park.

Additionally, Northeast Arkansas recipients for the 2022 FUN Park Grant include:

Letona (White County) - $75,000.00 to install new play equipment and improve access at Letona City Park.

Moorefield (Independence County) - $75,000.00 to develop a walking trail, picnic sites, benches, fencing, and access improvements at Moorefield Town Park.

Peach Orchard (Clay County) - $75,000.00 to construct pavilion, install picnic tables and replace existing outdated playground equipment at Peach Orchard Park.

Sidney (Sharp County) - $75,000.00 to replace play equipment, improve access and install benches, grills, and impact surfacing at Sidney Park.

Swifton (Jackson County) - $75,000.00 to install new play equipment, benches, and access improvements at Swifton City Park.

Tuckerman (Jackson County) - $75,000.00 to replace outdated playground equipment and associated fall-zone material, and to provide barrier-free parking and access to the playground, restroom, and pavilion at Tuckerman City Park.

To learn more about the Outdoor Recreation Grants Program, click here.

