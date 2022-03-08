National Weather Service ranks tornado damage in Izard and Sharp County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Weather Service in Little Rock has determined the strength of a tornado that moved through Izard and Sharp counties Sunday evening.

The agency said on Twitter their survey team determined that EF-2 damage happened from Sage to near Evening Shade.

9:00 PM-Some late info from our survey team returning to the office. Our team has determined that EF-2 tornado damage occurred from Sage (Izard County) to near Evening Shade (Sharp County). Additional surveys will be performed in the coming days. #arwx — NWS Little Rock (@NWSLittleRock) March 8, 2022

The National Weather Service said additional surveys would be performed in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.