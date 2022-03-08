National Weather Service ranks tornado damage in Izard and Sharp County
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Weather Service in Little Rock has determined the strength of a tornado that moved through Izard and Sharp counties Sunday evening.
The agency said on Twitter their survey team determined that EF-2 damage happened from Sage to near Evening Shade.
The National Weather Service said additional surveys would be performed in the coming days.
