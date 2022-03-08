Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

National Weather Service ranks tornado damage in Izard and Sharp County

Cleanup began early Monday morning after severe storms rolled through Evening Shade.
Cleanup began early Monday morning after severe storms rolled through Evening Shade.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Weather Service in Little Rock has determined the strength of a tornado that moved through Izard and Sharp counties Sunday evening.

The agency said on Twitter their survey team determined that EF-2 damage happened from Sage to near Evening Shade.

The National Weather Service said additional surveys would be performed in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A storm cloud was seen Sunday between Walnut Ridge and Portia. A series of storms brought...
Storms bring reports of tornadoes, storm damage, possible injuries
A person was in custody Sunday in connection with a shooting at a restaurant in Blytheville,...
City councilmember, another shot
Severe weather tore through parts of Region 8 Sunday night, injuring at least five people.
Cleanup begins after storms damage Region 8
Detective Bill Brown with the Jonesboro Police Department's Crimes Against Children Task Force...
Man arrested on child porn charges
Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said one person was injured in the shooting and they have...
One injured in shooting on Interstate 55

Latest News

A car was damaged after a tree fell on it due to Sunday's storms.
Clean-up begins in Pope County following Sunday tornadoes
Vehicles and homes damaged by storm in Sage
Vehicles and homes damaged by storm in Sage
Weekend storm damage in Sharp County
Weekend storm damage in Sharp County
A storm cloud was seen Sunday between Walnut Ridge and Portia. A series of storms brought...
IN PICTURES: Viewers sharing angry clouds, lightning, and storm damage with snapshots and videos