One injured in shooting on Interstate 55

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Authorities are currently investigating a shooting on Interstate 55 near Osceola.

Little details are known at the moment, but Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said one person was injured in the shooting and they have been taken to a hospital in Osceola.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest updates as we get new information.

