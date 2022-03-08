Energy Alert
Sunshine Before A Quick Round of Snow Friday

March 9th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
A little foggy this morning in spots as temperatures start in the 30s. Any fog or clouds won’t last long before a sunny day gets underway. Temperatures reach the 50s which is still cool but better than the past few days. More nice weather on Thursday before a quick change moves in on Friday. Temperatures rise like normal Friday morning before a cold front arrives Friday afternoon. Highs may still make it into the 50s before a quick drop in temperatures and snow arrive. Snow may not stick at first or may start out as rain. As colder air arrives, we should see a change over to snow. This doesn’t look like a huge winter storm for us, but 1-3″ isn’t a bad event if this is our last round of winter weather for the season. Roads may get slick Friday evening. Whatever falls, won’t stick around long. Highs get back into the 50s and 60s by Sunday and Monday.

