Road closure planned in Jonesboro for repairs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists who plan to make a trip through Jonesboro throughout the next few weeks should be prepared for delays.

The City of Jonesboro announced Monday that beginning Wednesday, Mar. 9, the Streets Department will begin repairs on Kathleen Street between Prospect and Pacific Road.

The city estimates the repairs will take about a month to complete. They warn drivers should expect lengthy delays in the area and seek alternative routes.

