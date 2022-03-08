Energy Alert
Road closure planned in Jonesboro for repairs

The repairs are expected to take a month, according to city officials in a Facebook post...
The repairs are expected to take a month, according to city officials in a Facebook post Monday, Mar. 7.(Source: City of Jonesboro/Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists who plan to make a trip through Jonesboro throughout the next few weeks should be prepared for delays.

The City of Jonesboro announced Monday that beginning Wednesday, Mar. 9, the Streets Department will begin repairs on Kathleen Street between Prospect and Pacific Road.

The city estimates the repairs will take about a month to complete. They warn drivers should expect lengthy delays in the area and seek alternative routes.

