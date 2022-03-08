Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

St. Jude lounge opens at Memphis International Airport

St. Jude Lounge opens at MEM
St. Jude Lounge opens at MEM(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A one-of-a-kind lounge is now open at the Memphis International Airport.

The St. Jude Patient Lounge in Concourse B opened Monday.

This lounge will provide a place to relax for patients and their families traveling to and from Memphis for treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Now we will have this space where they can come. This new space where they can come and rest. They can have quiet time away from the hustle and bustle of the concourse,” said James Downing, MD, President and CEO of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The lounge will be staffed by St. Jude employees.

Airport leaders say the goal of this new concourse was to integrate all aspects of Memphis including music, art and now one of the many crown jewels of the Bluff City -- St. Jude.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Detective Bill Brown with the Jonesboro Police Department's Crimes Against Children Task Force...
Man arrested on child porn charges
Severe weather tore through parts of Region 8 Sunday night, injuring at least five people.
Cleanup begins after storms damage Region 8
Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said one person was injured in the shooting and they have...
One injured in shooting on Interstate 55
A storm cloud was seen Sunday between Walnut Ridge and Portia. A series of storms brought...
Storms bring reports of tornadoes, storm damage, possible injuries
A woman arrested last year on five counts of raping a child was sentenced Monday to four years...
Woman sentenced for sexually assaulting a child

Latest News

President Joe Biden’s trip Tuesday to Fort Worth, Texas, is personal — a chance to talk with...
‘The best of us’: Biden promises improved care for veterans
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law legislation Tuesday giving one-time payments to...
Arkansas governor signs police payments bill as session ends
Students work on parts for a NASA telescope project at the NEACTC.
High school students working with NASA to refurbish telescope
CBU student helps family escape Russian invasion
Mid-South college student helps friend’s family escape Russian invasion