Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

West Memphis firefighter recognized by Arkansas Senate

Jason Lang, a member of the West Memphis Fire Department killed in the line of duty back in...
Jason Lang, a member of the West Memphis Fire Department killed in the line of duty back in February 2022.(Courtesy: West Memphis Fire Department)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A fallen firefighter was recognized for his service this week on the floor of the Arkansas Senate.

On Monday, Mar. 7, a resolution was introduced to the Senate to mourn the passing of West Memphis Firefighter Jason Lang and recognize the impact he had on Arkansas.

Lang died in February 2022 after suffering an injury while providing assistance during a traffic accident.

“Firefighter Jason Lang immediately and without hesitation bravely made 9 the ultimate sacrifice, and he will always be remembered for his legacy and 10 bravery for serving others,” West Memphis Fire Chief Barry Ealy said.

Resolution Sponsor, Senator Keith Ingram, spoke on Lang’s presence within the Fire Department at Monday’s meeting.

“He was universally liked in his short period with the Fire Department,” he said. “I think about the impact the Eagle Scouts have all made in our country over the years, and I think about this young man and his life was tragically lost so young.”

The resolution was adopted by the Senate with no opposition.

The community of West Memphis remembered Lang at his memorial last Wednesday, with Governor Asa Hutchinson ordering flags to be flown at half-staff that day, saying that, “Lang will remain an example for those who wish to serve, and we are grateful for his life, actions, and memory.”

Lang was hired by the West Memphis Fire Department last December.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A storm cloud was seen Sunday between Walnut Ridge and Portia. A series of storms brought...
Storms bring reports of tornadoes, storm damage, possible injuries
A person was in custody Sunday in connection with a shooting at a restaurant in Blytheville,...
City councilmember, another shot
Severe weather tore through parts of Region 8 Sunday night, injuring at least five people.
Cleanup begins after storms damage Region 8
Detective Bill Brown with the Jonesboro Police Department's Crimes Against Children Task Force...
Man arrested on child porn charges
Mississippi County Sheriff Dale Cook said one person was injured in the shooting and they have...
One injured in shooting on Interstate 55

Latest News

Lady Panthers advance to state finals
2022 1A State Tournament: Norfork girls advance to state finals
Pirates fall in state semifinals
2022 1A State Basketball Tournament: Calico Rock boys fall to Bradley in semis
Lady Greyhounds fall in state semifinals
2022 2A State Tournament: Salem girls fall to Bigelow in semifinals
Chickasaws advance to state finals
2022 4A State Tournament: Blytheville boys advance to state finals
Mississippi County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting on Interstate 55
Mississippi County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting on Interstate 55