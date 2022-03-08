West Memphis firefighter recognized by Arkansas Senate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A fallen firefighter was recognized for his service this week on the floor of the Arkansas Senate.

On Monday, Mar. 7, a resolution was introduced to the Senate to mourn the passing of West Memphis Firefighter Jason Lang and recognize the impact he had on Arkansas.

Lang died in February 2022 after suffering an injury while providing assistance during a traffic accident.

“Firefighter Jason Lang immediately and without hesitation bravely made 9 the ultimate sacrifice, and he will always be remembered for his legacy and 10 bravery for serving others,” West Memphis Fire Chief Barry Ealy said.

Resolution Sponsor, Senator Keith Ingram, spoke on Lang’s presence within the Fire Department at Monday’s meeting.

“He was universally liked in his short period with the Fire Department,” he said. “I think about the impact the Eagle Scouts have all made in our country over the years, and I think about this young man and his life was tragically lost so young.”

The resolution was adopted by the Senate with no opposition.

The community of West Memphis remembered Lang at his memorial last Wednesday, with Governor Asa Hutchinson ordering flags to be flown at half-staff that day, saying that, “Lang will remain an example for those who wish to serve, and we are grateful for his life, actions, and memory.”

Lang was hired by the West Memphis Fire Department last December.

