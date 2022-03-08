Woman sentenced for sexually assaulting a child
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman arrested last year on five counts of raping a child was sentenced Monday to four years in prison.
Judge Pam Honeycutt sentenced 37-year-old Kisha Lynn Clayton of Paragould to 48 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with 120 months of suspended imposition of sentence.
On March 7, Clayton entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of second-degree sexual assault. Four of the original rape charges were nolle prossed, according to the sentencing order.
In 2021 police arrested Clayton on five counts of rape involving a minor.
According to the affidavit, the underage victim revealed “a long sexual history” with Clayton.
