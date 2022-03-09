Energy Alert
A-State baseball drops slugfest at home to SEMO

Red Wolves drop second straight in 14-6 decision vs SEMO.
Red Wolves drop second straight in 14-6 decision vs SEMO.
By A-State Athletics
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On a chilly and wet Tuesday night at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field, the Arkansas State baseball team dropped a 14-6 decision to Southeast Missouri.

A-State (4-6) used eight pitchers, striking out 13 Redhawks (10-1), but also walking 13. Will Nash struck out four in three innings to start before giving way to Treshon Paschal (1-1). Austin Williams (1-1) earned the victory in relief for SEMO, firing 3 1/3 one-hit shutout innings.

Ben Klutts and Wil French both went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored, while Klutts drove in a team-best two runs with a homer in the first.

A-State took an early 3-0 lead with a pair of runs in the first and another in the second. Klutts belted a two-run homer to left in the first inning before an Eli Davis sacrifice fly plated Cooper Tremmel the next inning.

SEMO then took a 4-3 lead with a four-run third inning that featured five consecutive extra-base hits, including back-to-back home runs by Jevon Mason and Peyton Leeper. The Red Wolves reclaimed a 5-4 lead with two runs in the bottom of the inning on an RBI groundout by Mickey Coyne and a run-scoring single by Jaylon Deshazier.

The Redhawks tacked on eight unanswered, including a four-run fifth, to extend their lead out to 12-5 through 6 ½ frames. A-State picked up its final run in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single by French to score Jacob Hager. SEMO then closed out the night with two more in the eighth.

NEXT UP

The Red Wolves conclude their seven-game homestand Wednesday, hosting Southern Illinois. First pitch at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field is slated for a 6 p.m. start on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network stations 95.3, 96.9, 104.1 and 970 AM.

