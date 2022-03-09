Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A-State football spring camp set to begin Sunday, March 13

By A-State Athletics
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State football team is set to open its 2022 spring camp Sunday, March 13, with the first of 15 practices as it continues its preparations for the upcoming season that will begin with a Sept. 3 home game for the Red Wolves at Centennial Bank Stadium.

A-State’s spring camp, which will run just over a month from March 13 through April 23, is the next offseason step for the Red Wolves after assembling the Sun Belt Conference’s top-ranked recruiting class by both 247Sports and Rivals.

Eleven newcomers who were announced as part of A-State’s most recent recruiting class will take part in spring camp as they join the Red Wolves’ returning players, which includes 51 lettermen comprised of 19 offensive, 29 defensive and three special teams players.

Among the players back for the 2022 season are All-Sun Belt Conference selections Kivon Bennett (LB), Ryan Hanson (punter), Te’Vailance Hunt (WR) and Emmanual Stevenson (TE).  Leon Jones and Johnnie Lang also received All-Sun Belt recognition from Pro Football Focus (PFF) at the cornerback and punt return positions, respectively.

The Red Wolves will hold three practices prior to Arkansas State University’s spring break.  They will then return to the field March 29 and March 31 before conducting 10 additional practices in April.  A-State’s final practice and Spring Game is set for 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.

A-State’s 2022 campaign features six home games that will all be played on a Saturday, including non-conference contests against Grambling State (Sept. 3) and UMass (Nov. 12), as well as Sun Belt Conference outings against ULM (Oct. 1), James Madison (Oct. 8), South Alabama (Oct. 29) and Troy (Nov. 26).

Season tickets for the Red Wolves’ 2022 campaign are available for purchase, and the renewal period (June 15 deadline) for current season ticket holders is also underway.  Tickets may be purchased or renewed by calling the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401 or online by visiting //AStateRedWolves.com/tickets.

SPRING CAMP PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Practice 1:  Sunday, March 13

Practice 2:  Monday, March 14

Practice 3:  Wednesday, March 16

Practice 4:  Tuesday, March 29

Practice 5:  Thursday, March 31

Practice 6:  Saturday, April 2

Practice 7:  Tuesday, April 5

Practice 8:  Thursday, April 7

Practice 9:  Saturday, April 9

Practice 10:  Tuesday, April 12

Practice 11:  Thursday, April 14

Practice 12:  Saturday, April 16

Practice 13:  Tuesday, April 19

Practice 14:  Thursday, April 21

SPRING GAME:  Saturday, April 23 (2:15 p.m.)

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide investigation outside of Rector in Clay County.
Man in custody in connection with Rector homicide
A woman arrested last year on five counts of raping a child was sentenced Monday to four years...
Woman sentenced for sexually assaulting a child
A Blytheville man died Monday night when his car ran off the road and went airborne.
Man killed, woman injured in crash
Five people are behind bars after police say they stripped nearly $500,000 worth of metal off a...
5 accused of ripping off factory’s $500k metal roof
Detective Bill Brown with the Jonesboro Police Department's Crimes Against Children Task Force...
Man arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

Red Wolves drop second straight in 14-6 decision vs SEMO.
A-State baseball drops slugfest at home to SEMO
Arkansas State men’s basketball will not compete in postseason play despite eligibility
Arkansas State track & field swept the 2022 Sun Belt Indoor Championships on Tuesday.
A-State track racks up Sun Belt postseason awards
Arkansas players, from left, JD Notae, Jaylin Williams and Kamani Johnson (20) celebrate after...
Notae, Williams named to All-SEC First Team