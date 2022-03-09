A-State football spring camp set to begin Sunday, March 13

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State football team is set to open its 2022 spring camp Sunday, March 13, with the first of 15 practices as it continues its preparations for the upcoming season that will begin with a Sept. 3 home game for the Red Wolves at Centennial Bank Stadium.

A-State’s spring camp, which will run just over a month from March 13 through April 23, is the next offseason step for the Red Wolves after assembling the Sun Belt Conference’s top-ranked recruiting class by both 247Sports and Rivals.

Eleven newcomers who were announced as part of A-State’s most recent recruiting class will take part in spring camp as they join the Red Wolves’ returning players, which includes 51 lettermen comprised of 19 offensive, 29 defensive and three special teams players.

Among the players back for the 2022 season are All-Sun Belt Conference selections Kivon Bennett (LB), Ryan Hanson (punter), Te’Vailance Hunt (WR) and Emmanual Stevenson (TE). Leon Jones and Johnnie Lang also received All-Sun Belt recognition from Pro Football Focus (PFF) at the cornerback and punt return positions, respectively.

The Red Wolves will hold three practices prior to Arkansas State University’s spring break. They will then return to the field March 29 and March 31 before conducting 10 additional practices in April. A-State’s final practice and Spring Game is set for 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.

A-State’s 2022 campaign features six home games that will all be played on a Saturday, including non-conference contests against Grambling State (Sept. 3) and UMass (Nov. 12), as well as Sun Belt Conference outings against ULM (Oct. 1), James Madison (Oct. 8), South Alabama (Oct. 29) and Troy (Nov. 26).

Season tickets for the Red Wolves’ 2022 campaign are available for purchase, and the renewal period (June 15 deadline) for current season ticket holders is also underway. Tickets may be purchased or renewed by calling the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401 or online by visiting //AStateRedWolves.com/tickets.

SPRING CAMP PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Practice 1: Sunday, March 13

Practice 2: Monday, March 14

Practice 3: Wednesday, March 16

Practice 4: Tuesday, March 29

Practice 5: Thursday, March 31

Practice 6: Saturday, April 2

Practice 7: Tuesday, April 5

Practice 8: Thursday, April 7

Practice 9: Saturday, April 9

Practice 10: Tuesday, April 12

Practice 11: Thursday, April 14

Practice 12: Saturday, April 16

Practice 13: Tuesday, April 19

Practice 14: Thursday, April 21

SPRING GAME: Saturday, April 23 (2:15 p.m.)

