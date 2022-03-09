Arkansas Senators pay tribute to fallen first responders

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton paid tribute to the service and sacrifice of Arkansas Department of Corrections Officer Sergeant Joshua Caudell and West Memphis Firefighter Jason Lang who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Caudell was shot and killed earlier this month while assisting Pulaski County deputies who were responding to a residential disturbance.

Meanwhile, Lang died in February 2022 after suffering an injury while providing assistance during a traffic accident.

In his speech, Boozman highlighted Caudell’s lifetime of public service.

“In high school, he participated in the school’s ROTC program. He then went on to serve in the Army National Guard and as a 10-year veteran of the Arkansas Department of Corrections with a variety of units,” Boozman said. “He also served his family with deep care and devotion.”

Cotton said Caudell was doing his job to protect his community, and that the man who killed him, 38-year-old Demark Lee Jordan, will face justice.

“We should send the unmistakable message that if you kill a cop, you’ll spend the rest of your life behind bars—and you may pay the ultimate price,” Cotton said.

The two senators made note of Lang’s path that brought him to Arkansas, adding he was eager to begin serving the West Memphis community.

“He was an enthusiastic and promising young man who, on day one, wanted to be an integral part of the important work that first responders do to help support those in need,” Boozman said.

“When Jason Lang saw an Arkansan in distress, he ran toward the danger,” Cotton said. “Every young person should aspire to serve their community with the same sense of bravery. Jason Lang and Joshua Caudell were indeed heroes and we honor their legacy.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.