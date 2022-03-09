Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas Senators pay tribute to fallen first responders

"Jason Lang and Joshua Caudell were indeed heroes and we honor their legacy,” Senator Tom...
"Jason Lang and Joshua Caudell were indeed heroes and we honor their legacy,” Senator Tom Cotton said Tuesday.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAIT) - U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton paid tribute to the service and sacrifice of Arkansas Department of Corrections Officer Sergeant Joshua Caudell and West Memphis Firefighter Jason Lang who gave their lives in the line of duty.

Caudell was shot and killed earlier this month while assisting Pulaski County deputies who were responding to a residential disturbance.

Meanwhile, Lang died in February 2022 after suffering an injury while providing assistance during a traffic accident.

In his speech, Boozman highlighted Caudell’s lifetime of public service.

“In high school, he participated in the school’s ROTC program. He then went on to serve in the Army National Guard and as a 10-year veteran of the Arkansas Department of Corrections with a variety of units,” Boozman said. “He also served his family with deep care and devotion.”

Cotton said Caudell was doing his job to protect his community, and that the man who killed him, 38-year-old Demark Lee Jordan, will face justice.

“We should send the unmistakable message that if you kill a cop, you’ll spend the rest of your life behind bars—and you may pay the ultimate price,” Cotton said.

The two senators made note of Lang’s path that brought him to Arkansas, adding he was eager to begin serving the West Memphis community.

“He was an enthusiastic and promising young man who, on day one, wanted to be an integral part of the important work that first responders do to help support those in need,” Boozman said.

“When Jason Lang saw an Arkansan in distress, he ran toward the danger,” Cotton said. “Every young person should aspire to serve their community with the same sense of bravery. Jason Lang and Joshua Caudell were indeed heroes and we honor their legacy.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman arrested last year on five counts of raping a child was sentenced Monday to four years...
Woman sentenced for sexually assaulting a child
A Blytheville man died Monday night when his car ran off the road and went airborne.
Man killed, woman injured in crash
Five people are behind bars after police say they stripped nearly $500,000 worth of metal off a...
5 accused of ripping off factory’s $500k metal roof
Homicide investigation outside of Rector in Clay County.
Investigators on scene of Clay County homicide
Detective Bill Brown with the Jonesboro Police Department's Crimes Against Children Task Force...
Man arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

Hurricane play Marion for 5A Title Thursday at 1:45
Jonesboro hoping to bring home back-to-back State Championships
New K9 officer in Trumann
Homicide investigation outside of Rector in Clay County.
Investigators on scene of Clay County homicide
Region 8 News at 10pm - 3/8/2022
New Highway 367 bridge in Newport nearly complete
New Highway 367 bridge in Newport nearly complete