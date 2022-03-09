Energy Alert
Boil order reported in Ripley County

Boil Water
Boil Water(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Doniphan Mo. (KAIT) - Customers of Ripley County Public Water Supply Dist. #2 in Doniphan need to boil their water.

A precautionary boil water advisory was issued Wednesday, March 9.

This is for customers from the former Lignetics area on 160 East St. to the end of system and all roads and gravel roads in between.

This boil water order is in place until further notice.

