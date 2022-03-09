Boil order reported in Ripley County

Doniphan Mo. (KAIT) - Customers of Ripley County Public Water Supply Dist. #2 in Doniphan need to boil their water.

A precautionary boil water advisory was issued Wednesday, March 9.

This is for customers from the former Lignetics area on 160 East St. to the end of system and all roads and gravel roads in between.

This boil water order is in place until further notice.

