Cape Girardeau church gives out free prom dresses to girls in need

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you have teenage girls in your family, you know how expensive getting ready for prom can be.

A local church is giving away dresses to girls struggling financially and volunteers tell us every year the need gets bigger.

”It is very rewarding,” Georganne Syler said.

Brenda Randolph and Georganne Syler volunteer with Semo Prom Mothers. This is the second year in their new, bigger space at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau.

Randolph said they recently moved from Jackson because they needed more room for girls and dresses.

“This year alone, we’ve given out 90 dresses from homecoming to winter balls and we’ve already given out 29 for prom with more appointments scheduled,” Randolph said.

She said on average they give away around 200 dresses, but she expects to exceed that this year.

“With inflation we may be getting a lot more girls coming in,” she said.

Syler said they gave out 20 dresses last weekend, and most of the girls travel from out of town.

“We have had people come from Neelyville,” Syler said.

Syler said seeing the girls’ reactions makes her want to volunteer every year.

“This is a way we can share. Share the bounty that has been provided to us with other people,” Syler said.

They get some of the dresses from the non-profit organization Becca’s Closet, but they also rely on local donations.

“Our motto is we accept donations, we don’t expect them, so we have a jar here if someone wants to put a dollar in or whatever and with that money, it all goes towards if we’re low on dresses in a certain size or if our jewelry rack is low, we fill in with that,” Randolph said.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed it and it is a gift to us to be able to be here and help these other young people,” Syler said.

You can make an appointment to dress shop by messaging the Semo Prom Mothers Facebook page.

