CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Candy salesman’ sets up armed robbery

Video shows a man with a box of candy knock on the door. From behind him, three armed men appear and enter the home. (Source: KMAX, KOVR, STOCKTON PD, CNN)
By Madisen Keavey
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
STOCKTON, Calif. (KOVR/KMAX) - What a California woman thought was an innocent candy salesperson at her front door turned out to be a set up for an armed robbery.

What plays out in a Ring video released by Stockton police is a setup: A young man, posing as a candy salesman, knocks on the door with a box of candy in his arms.

However, police said his act was a lie.

In the video, three men run into frame from behind him and inside the house.

They were armed, according to police, and made the homeowner, a 39-year-old woman, lie on the ground of her home as they robbed her.

“It really makes me scared. Now I’m thinking about moving out of this area,” an unidentified neighbor said.

Her fear was echoed by another neighbor.

“I’m not very happy about it,” James Johnson said. He’s lived in the area for seven years.

He said a crime like this, caught on camera in the middle of a Monday afternoon, is a first.

“It’s bad because ... it hurts the other kids,” he said. “It’s going to hurt the Girl Scouts ... because that’s how they do their business. It’s going to force everything to go online.”

Police released the video hopeful the public may have answers or information about the four men caught on tape.

Neighbors want them found, fearful that they will come back to the area.

“You feel angry, you feel sad, especially for our neighbors that are just really, really nice people,” another unidentified neighbor said.

Copyright 2022 KOVR/KMAX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

