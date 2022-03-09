Energy Alert
Clogged relief structure causes backup to farmland

By Monae Stevens
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Rainwater continues to back up from the Big Creek Watershed District Site #19 onto a Craighead County Farmer’s land.

This comes after the watershed district and the Memphis U.S. Army Corps of Engineers pumped the reservoir in March 2021 to lower the water levels and clear debris from the intake structure.

Steven Greer said that only temporarily solved the flooding problem.

“That kept it regulated through the summer really well, but they weren’t actually able to clean the drainpipe and the vault out,” Greer said.

Greer was told by the Big Creek Watershed District they were only able to “clean around it” but not inside the structure.

He mentioned he wants something to be done to keep the water from flooding because the water hinders his cattle from grazing on the grass.

“It ups my input cost of buying more hay, buying more feed because the cow isn’t able to come to live off the land the way she’s designed to live off the land,” Greer said.

Greer is hoping there can be a permanent solution to the problem that can benefit both parties involved.

Region 8 News has reached out to the Big Creek Watershed District’s attorney and is still waiting for their response.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

