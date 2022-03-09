Energy Alert
Construction on I-555 to bring needed improvements

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For those that travel on I-555 in Jonesboro on a regular basis, you may need to rethink your plans.

Construction began Tuesday, Mar. 8 from Southwest Drive to Dan Avenue to reconstruct nearly five miles of travel lanes on the interstate.

“This project will reconstruct pavement that was installed nearly 50 years ago,” ARDOT District Engineer Brad Smithee said. “The existing pavement on this project has been patched, ground for smoothness, and had routine maintenance performed for many years.”

ARDOT awarded the $38,133,950.35 contract to White River Materials, Inc.

With construction underway, drivers should expect to see lane closures and traffic shifts. ARDOT will keep the public advised of traffic changes in advance of the scheduled work.

The estimated completion date of this project is late 2023.

