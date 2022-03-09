Gov. Hutchinson to grant pardons for several in Region 8

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday, Mar. 8 his intent to grant 16 pardons and one commutation.

In a press release, it was stated an additional 93 clemency requests were denied. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.

On the list of those who are being pardoned are three people from Northeast Arkansas:

Charles D. Brumley (Wheatley, St. Francis County): Possessing an Instrument of Crime (A Misdemeanor)(CR2000-49467), Possession of Controlled Substance (C Felony)(CR2001-910), Possession of Controlled Substance (Revocation)(C Felony)(CR2001-910), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony)(CR2002-159). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2000 – Cross County, 2001 – Crittenden County, 2003 – Crittenden County, 2003 – Cross County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Jason D. Garner (Blytheville, Mississippi County): Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine (C Felony) (CR-2003-145), and Theft (C Felony) (CR-2004-287). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2003 – Mississippi County and 2005 – Mississippi County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Steven Gattis (West Memphis, Crittenden County): Disorderly Conduct (C Misdemeanor) (C-2005-8452). This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2006 – Crittenden County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the applications.



The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements, and paid all fines related to their sentences.

There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.

