Grain, fertilizer, fuel prices impacted by Russian war in Ukraine

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has impacted many economic sectors on a global scale and agriculture will be directly affected on several fronts. Grain markets have become more volatile and high fertilizer and fuel prices are going even higher.

According to content partner Talk Business & Politics, Russia and Ukraine account for about 29% of the global wheat trade, and Ukraine accounts for about 16% of global corn exports.

Scott Stiles, Agricultural Economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, told Talk Business & Politics the situation will offer both opportunities and hardships for growers in Arkansas and elsewhere.

“Over the past week, prices for the major grains traded to new highs,” Stiles said.

July wheat future contracts rose to about $9.42 near the end of February — the “highest the July contract has traded since February 2011,” he added.

However, grain trading became “incredibly volatile” following Russia’s invasion, with July wheat contracts moving 93-cents in one trading session from $8.50 to about $9.43.

Corn futures have been similarly turbulent, ranging from $5.94 to nearly $6.64 last February.

Stiles said the market movement is definitely unheard of.

The Ukrainian government shut down commercial trade at its ports on the eve of the invasion. Cargill, ADM, Bunge, and other privately-owned grain companies have suspended operations in Ukraine, according to Talk Business & Politics.

“At least for the moment, Russian exporters are still fulfilling existing contracts and ships are departing,” Stiles said. “From what I can gather today, the overwhelming majority of world grain importers are not making any new deals with Russia.”

Stiles said major wheat importers are looking at other sources outside the Black Sea region.

“In the near term, Australia, Canada, the EU, and Argentina will see an uptick in wheat exports first,” he said. “The United States may see some increase in wheat exports as well.”

The conflict is pushing fuel and fertilizer prices even higher, at a time when some input costs have already risen 300% or more over the previous year.

“Russia is the world’s largest fertilizer exporter,” Stiles said.

After a brief period of moderation in January, U.S. Gulf prices for di-ammonium phosphate increased steadily throughout February, increasing about 20% in total.

“Gulf urea prices were very volatile last week, trading in a $175/ton range,” Stiles said. “Following the invasion news, Gulf urea prices traded to $705/ton, which hasn’t been seen since early January.”

Oil prices traded at more than $122 per barrel Monday, Mar. 7, after it spiked for a short time to $130 per barrel.

Gas prices inched towards all-time highs across the U.S. at $4 per gallon. Diesel prices are even higher, with analysts predicting oil could rise to $200 a barrel before the conflict is over.

Stiles told Talk Business & Politics that rising fuel prices will undoubtedly have to be factored into planting decisions for the upcoming Spring season, adding that the introduction of a war that disrupts global grain and energy trade is truly a “black swan” event.

“A lot depends on how long the conflict lasts,” Stiles said. “In the near term, it appears Russia and Ukraine will both be out of the global grain market. That is having an impact not only on grain but energy and fertilizer prices as well.”

