Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Groundbreaking of Paragould pavilion improves quality of life

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday, Mar. 8, Paragould city officials and Greene County representatives were in attendance as the ground was broken on a new Paragould city pavilion.

The pavilion will be home to the city’s Farmers Market, as well as host different community events.

Mayor Josh Agee said that a project like this, along with the eight-mile trail, will help improve everything about the city.

“There’s a whole new emphasis on quality of life in Paragould and all of Northeast Arkansas,” he said. “I think a project like this shows what good government looks like.”

Agee added that the pavilion will also help bring an infusion of life into the downtown area.

“This is going to benefit the community as a whole and that includes Paragould and Greene County,” he said. “It’s a new day for Paragould and Greene County both.”

The construction will begin immediately and is planned to be completed this September.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman arrested last year on five counts of raping a child was sentenced Monday to four years...
Woman sentenced for sexually assaulting a child
A Blytheville man died Monday night when his car ran off the road and went airborne.
Man killed, woman injured in crash
Five people are behind bars after police say they stripped nearly $500,000 worth of metal off a...
5 accused of ripping off factory’s $500k metal roof
Homicide investigation outside of Rector in Clay County.
Investigators on scene of Clay County homicide
Detective Bill Brown with the Jonesboro Police Department's Crimes Against Children Task Force...
Man arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

Hurricane play Marion for 5A Title Thursday at 1:45
Jonesboro hoping to bring home back-to-back State Championships
New K9 officer in Trumann
Homicide investigation outside of Rector in Clay County.
Investigators on scene of Clay County homicide
Region 8 News at 10pm - 3/8/2022
New Highway 367 bridge in Newport nearly complete
New Highway 367 bridge in Newport nearly complete