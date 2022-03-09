Groundbreaking of Paragould pavilion improves quality of life

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday, Mar. 8, Paragould city officials and Greene County representatives were in attendance as the ground was broken on a new Paragould city pavilion.

The pavilion will be home to the city’s Farmers Market, as well as host different community events.

Mayor Josh Agee said that a project like this, along with the eight-mile trail, will help improve everything about the city.

“There’s a whole new emphasis on quality of life in Paragould and all of Northeast Arkansas,” he said. “I think a project like this shows what good government looks like.”

Agee added that the pavilion will also help bring an infusion of life into the downtown area.

“This is going to benefit the community as a whole and that includes Paragould and Greene County,” he said. “It’s a new day for Paragould and Greene County both.”

The construction will begin immediately and is planned to be completed this September.

