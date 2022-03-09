Energy Alert
March 9: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

You may have heard showers overnight, but skies clear over the next few days as highs get into the 50s. Can’t even rule out a few 60s!

Friday is the day many have been waiting for all winter. Sunshine turns to clouds as snow moves into Region 8.

The temperature may fool you early in the day of Friday as we should top out around 50°, but will fall throughout the afternoon.

We’ll have to watch for any changes or swings in the forecast but so far, so good for snow lovers. We’ll start to talk about amounts as we get closer.

Don’t expect any snow to stick around long, skies clear quickly as the snow ends around midnight Saturday morning.

After a very cold Saturday, we’re back in the 50s and 60s Sunday and Monday.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

One man is dead in Clay County homicide. Chase Cage is live in Rector and will have updates all morning long.

Arkansas to increase reimbursements to local jails housing state prisoners.

Arkansas governor signs bills to raise law enforcement pay.

Grain, fertilizer, fuel prices impacted by Russian war in Ukraine.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

Homicide investigation outside of Rector in Clay County.
Homicide victim identified
A woman arrested last year on five counts of raping a child was sentenced Monday to four years...
Woman sentenced for sexually assaulting a child
A Blytheville man died Monday night when his car ran off the road and went airborne.
Man killed, woman injured in crash
Five people are behind bars after police say they stripped nearly $500,000 worth of metal off a...
5 accused of ripping off factory’s $500k metal roof
Detective Bill Brown with the Jonesboro Police Department's Crimes Against Children Task Force...
Man arrested on child porn charges

As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
Two Arkansas men have been sentenced to federal prison for fraud and money laundering related...
Arkansas men sentenced for fraudulent wind farm project
A traffic stop resulted in two people in handcuffs and sheriff’s deputies seizing more than six...
Sheriff: Traffic stop yields 2 arrests, 6 pounds of meth
Filming begins on April 2 and ends April 28 in Poplar Bluff, Mo.
Casting calls to be held for Netflix film being shot in Poplar Bluff