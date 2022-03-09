March 9: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

You may have heard showers overnight, but skies clear over the next few days as highs get into the 50s. Can’t even rule out a few 60s!

Friday is the day many have been waiting for all winter. Sunshine turns to clouds as snow moves into Region 8.

The temperature may fool you early in the day of Friday as we should top out around 50°, but will fall throughout the afternoon.

We’ll have to watch for any changes or swings in the forecast but so far, so good for snow lovers. We’ll start to talk about amounts as we get closer.

Don’t expect any snow to stick around long, skies clear quickly as the snow ends around midnight Saturday morning.

After a very cold Saturday, we’re back in the 50s and 60s Sunday and Monday.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

One man is dead in Clay County homicide. Chase Cage is live in Rector and will have updates all morning long.

Arkansas to increase reimbursements to local jails housing state prisoners.

Arkansas governor signs bills to raise law enforcement pay.

Grain, fertilizer, fuel prices impacted by Russian war in Ukraine.

Jurnee Taylor will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

