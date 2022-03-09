Energy Alert
Mayor: City under boil order after ‘water man quit doing his job’

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAVENDEN SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in one Randolph County town have been ordered to boil their water for the next week.

Ravenden Springs Mayor John Cochran said Wednesday the city is under a boil order.

When asked why the city was under such an order, the mayor said: “The former water man quit doing his job.”

Cochran added that the “new man” discovered that “no chlorine was going into the water.”

He said it will be at least a week for the system to work properly.

Cochran did not identify the former waterworks employee.

The Arkansas Department of Health identified the problem as a “chlorinator malfunction.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

