Mayor: City under boil order after ‘water man quit doing his job’
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAVENDEN SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in one Randolph County town have been ordered to boil their water for the next week.
Ravenden Springs Mayor John Cochran said Wednesday the city is under a boil order.
When asked why the city was under such an order, the mayor said: “The former water man quit doing his job.”
Cochran added that the “new man” discovered that “no chlorine was going into the water.”
He said it will be at least a week for the system to work properly.
Cochran did not identify the former waterworks employee.
The Arkansas Department of Health identified the problem as a “chlorinator malfunction.”
